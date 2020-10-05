At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 28 regular meeting.
• Approved minutes of Sept. 15 special meeting.
• Took no action on product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
• Approved District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to Hollaway Updike & Bellum in the amount of $2,000.
• Approved District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to Youngman Rock in the amount of $60,000.
• Took no action after discussing the costs and benefits of pictometry services offered by EagleView.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to Dishman Construction in the amount of $30,000 for backhoe services.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to BK & Sons Weidel Ranch in the amount of $30,000 for dump-truck services.
• Approved application and utility permit sought by ONG for a road bore in District 1 at a location on South Country Club Road, 1.03 miles south and 0.73 miles west of Muskogee Turnpike and Oklahoma 165.
• Approved partial payment in the amount of $45,986 to Williams Contracting for Muskogee County Health Department remodeling work.
• Renewed for 12 months amended website hosting agreement with Spark Services.
• Approved offerings made available to county employees during open enrollment by AFLAC.
• Approved insurance rate proposal and options for medical, dental and vision coverage for county employees.
• Approved an amended resolution, relocating restricted entry point to the Muskogee County Services Building to the ground-level entrance at Broadway and North Fourth Street, retaining all other restrictions intended to mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus.
• Took no action after discussing other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.