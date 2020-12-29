At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 21 regular meeting.
• Accepted the resignation of Leo Smithson from the Muskogee County Excise Board.
• Appointed Ronald Ramming as a member of the Muskogee County Excise Board.
• Confirmed the judicial appointment of Tim Thompson to the Muskogee County Excise Board.
• Approved six-month bids for road materials subject to availability at the time of need and location of project site.
• Approved turnover audit for the Muskogee County Clerk's Office by the Oklahoma State Auditor’s Office.
• Approved an expenditure of up to $75,000 by District 3 from the 105 Account to successful bidder for the West 40th Street North culvert installation project.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 9 — Accepted compliant bids tendered by contractors bidding on District 3 culvert installation project on West 40th Street North and tabled them for further review: J.E. Dirt Wurx, $7,000, and H&G Paving Contractors, $101,840.
