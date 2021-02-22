During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 16 regular meeting, and minutes of the Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 emergency meetings.
• Took no action on a proposed resolution authorizing county participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program.
• Approved proposed county bridge project plan for East Hancock Road over Coody Creek.
• Approved expenditure of up to $10,000 by District 1 from the 105 Account to APAC for gravel to be used at various locations district wide.
• Approved expenditures up to $10,000 by District 1 from the 105 Account to Souter for gravel for various locations district wide.
• Approved District 1 expenditures up to $5,000 from the 105 Account to Blue Heart Construction for hauling to various locations district wide.
• Approved District 1 expenditures up to $5,000 from the 105 Account to Richard Summerlin Trucking for hauling to various locations district wide.
• Approved District 1 expenditures up to $5,000 from the 105 Account to BK & Sons Wiedel Ranch for hauling to various locations district wide.
• Approved District 3 expenditures up to $5,000 from the 105 Account to Blue Heart Construction for hauling to various areas district wide.
• Approved District 3 expenditures up to $5,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for gravel at various areas district wide.
• Approved District 3 expenditures up to $10,000 from the 105 Account to Kemp Stone for gravel at various location district wide.
• Approved District 3 expenditures up to $10,000 from the 105 Account to WMD Sand & Gravel for sand and gravel at various locations district wide.
• Took no action after discussing indigent burial policy and procedures.
• Took no action after discussing policy for office closings in county buildings.
• Took no action on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Renewed sales agreement between the Muskogee County Jail and Clearwater Enterprises.
• Renewed agency agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and LeadsOnline for the annual amount of $1,471
• Approved purchase contract for District 3 purchase of a Western Star 10 Wheel Dump Truck utilizing the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Approved a detention services agreement a the cost of $43 a day per inmate with Cherokee Nation.
• Approved purchase contract for District 2 purchase of a 2020 Caterpillar 140 Motor Grader, from Warren CAT, utilizing the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Took no action after convening a public hearing to solicit public input about a proposal to conduct an election, asking Muskogee County voters to approve the issuance of a $20 million General Obligation Limited Tax Bond in support of economic and community development efforts.
