At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the Nov. 4 special meeting and minutes of the Nov. 15 regular meeting.
• Approved presentation of the fiscal year 2022 budget agreement from Todd Trennepohl, OSU Extension Office.
• Approved expenditure in the amount of $3,900 from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds for the installation of a video system at Muskogee County Courthouse and county jail for video arraignments.
• Took no action on proposed expenditure from ARPA funds for the installation of a slider window at District 1.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with Muskogee City-County Port Authority for the construction of an industrial access road from the intersection of Dal-Tile Road and Smith Ferry Road, west to South 24th Street West, and then south to the southern boundary of Lot 6 and Lot 7 of John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Approved maintenance and support agreement extension between Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and IDEMIA.
• Approved use of CARES Act funds to reimburse each district $150,000 for expenses incurred for permanent repairs to county infrastructure damaged by the 2021 winter storm not reimbursable by FEMA disaster assistance.
• No action taken on request to add American Bank of Oklahoma to the Investment Resolution for Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office.
• No action taken following presentation by Les Whitaker of BioSafe Global Technologies about a system that proactively reduces pathogens from air of indoor spaces.
• Took no action on matters related to COVID-19.
• Took no action after convening an executive session to engage in confidential communications with its lawyer about pending litigation in the following lawsuits:
a) Floyd Patterson Jr. for Estate of Floyd Patterson, III, deceased v. Muskogee County, U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, Case No. CIV-20-40-RAW;
b) Hilldale South Homeowners Association v. Muskogee County, et al., Muskogee County District Court, Case No. CV-21-65.
• Took no action following a tour of the county jail.
• Bid No. 28 — No bids submitted for Braggs Volunteer Fire Department generator.
