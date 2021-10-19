During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 12 regular meeting.
• Approved memorandum of understanding between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Keith Bell about the donation of a police K9.
• Approved resolution naming a bridge in District 2, presently identified as (Old) NBI No. 04141, Local ID:187, located at NS 442 and EW 107, as Stricklin Bridge in honor of Mr. Bill Stricklin.
• Took no action following a presentation by Jenny Jamison, executive director of Lake Area United Way.
• Approved a juvenile detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises.
• Approved a lease-management agreement for printers and copier between the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office and Preferred Business Systems at a cost of $865 a month.
• Approved an equipment rental agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and Standley Systems at a cost of $475.13 from the state contract list.
• Approved application and utility permit submitted by Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a road bore in District 3 located at 218 N. 234th St. West, ¼ mile north of Oklahoma 16 on North 237th Street West.
• Approved supplemental operating agreement for detention services with the Cherokee Nation at a cost of $53 a day for more than 12 hours and $27 a day for fewer than 12 hours.
• Took no action on request to acquire computers and equipment for county courtrooms and jail for online arraignments.
• Approved expenditure of $6,285 for 75 chairs and seven dollies to accommodate jury selection during COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved expenditure of $8,902 for replacement desks in Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office to accommodate COVID-19 related modifications.
• Took no action after hearing a report about matters related to COVID-19.
