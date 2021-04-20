At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 12 regular meeting.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between District 3 and Oklahoma Department of Transportation for a 2021 Freightliner 114 SD 10-wheel dump truck, VIN 1FVSG3DV4MHMU6921, for a total cost of $157,029.68 through the revolving fund.
• Approved resolution authorizing District 2 to dispose of surplus equipment, including the following items: two OKI Microline 490 Printers, Serial No. AK55027046EO and Serial No. AK55027044EO; two Cobra Radios29LTD Classic, Serial Nos. W404098436 & W608290968.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to Souter Limestone for gravel on various projects in the amount of $10,000.00.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to APAC for gravel on various projects in the amount of $20,000.00.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment at various projects in the amount of $8,500.00.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling to various projects in the amount of $15,000.00.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to JSCO Trucking for hauling to various projects in the amount of $8,500.00.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment at various projects in the amount of $15,000.00.
• Took no action regarding Change Order No. 1 for the Muskogee County Health Department Phase 5 Remodel.
• Took no action regarding Change Order No. 2 for the Health Department Phase 5 Remodel.
• Took no action regarding Change Order No. 3 for the Health Department Phase 5 Remodel.
• Took no action regarding a contract with Jeff Andrews to address mechanical issues with the Health Department building.
• Took no action regarding an application for utility permit from Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 4 to cut county road at West 53rd Street South, located 2.1 miles west of 62/72 and West 53rd Street South, for water line installation.
• Bid No. 13 — Selected Meshek & Associates as the professional services firm to provide scoping and engineering services related to flooding mitigation if county is awarded grant.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to COVID-19.
