At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 10 regular meeting.
• Approved letter of agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and CSG Forte Payments, which processes credit card payments.
• Approved service contract with Faith Based Therapeutic Community Corp.
• Took no action following a presentation by Jenny Jamison about Lake Area United Way and the local organizations it supports.
• Approved fiscal year 2021 agreement between Mountain View Fire Department and Muskogee County E-911 Trust Authority.
• Approved service agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and Ban-A-Pest Exterminating Co. at a cost of $60 for each monthly visit.
• Approved change order from Pinnacle Telephone to reinstate a disconnected line that will be moved to the jail at a cost of $22.79.
• Approved the disposition of the following property from the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: Treasurer’s Office: (7) IX 500 Scanners, ID #’s C-221-09, C-221-10, C-221-11, C- 221-12, C-257-04,C-257-05, C-257-02; (1) HP Office Pro 8100, ID# C-220-19; (1) 23.6 LED Monitor, C-220-07; (1) Viewsonic Monitor, C-220-18, (1) Konica Minolta Biz Hub, ID# C-221-05, (1) Electric typewriter, serial # 070008KM37A16348, (1) Filing cabinet, ID# C-104-7-1-2.
• Approved request for survey and title review of about 2.98 acres of county-owned property located near Fort Gibson at the following legal description: Beginning at the NW Corner of Section 8, thence East 1249.37 thence SW along right of way 380.60 thence West to west line of Section 8 - 879.45 ft, Being 94.59 South of NW Corner Northwest, thence N94.59 Section 08, Township 15 North, Range 20 East, to Place of Beginning.
• Took no action on elevator maintenance.
• Authorized COVID-19 pandemic protocols for early voting at County Services Building previously approved for implementation during the June 30 primary election.
• Struck from consideration a proposed executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.B.7 to discuss matters where disclosure of information would violate confidentiality issues and any necessary action after reconvening in open session.
• Bid No. 2 — Accepted four compliant bids to sell a rescue-engine truck to Wainwright Fire Department and awarded the bid to Light em Up Emergency Equipment at a cost of $55,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.