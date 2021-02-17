During its regular meeting, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 8 regular meeting.
• No action taken on the minutes of the Feb. 10 emergency meeting.
• No action taken on a resolution that would authorize participation in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program.
• Approved a corrected resolution authorizing participation in the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Approved purchase contract for a 2021 Mack Truck by District 1 from Bruckner Truck Sales Inc., utilizing the County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund for fiscal year 2021.
• Approved agreement between Wainwright Fire Department and the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority.
• Appointed District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke to serve as county's representative to work with the state on Muskogee County redistricting.
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
