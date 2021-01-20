At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan.11 regular meeting.
• Struck from consideration Muskogee County Health Department's request of payment for Change Order No. 3 in the amount of $1,709.25 for remodel work.
• Struck from consideration Muskogee County Health Department's request of payment for Change Order No. 4 in the amount of $2,177 for remodel work.
• Struck from consideration Muskogee County Health Department's request of payment for Change Order No. 5 in the amount of $1,801.75 for remodel work.
• Bid No. 6 — Awarded bid to Magnum Construction at a cost of $322,000 for Phase 5 Remodel work at the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Approved contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Magnum Construction, successful bidder for fifth-phase remodeling work at a cost of $322,000.
• Confirmed appointment of Don Daily as a member of the Mountain View Fire Department Board of Directors.
• Approved payment of an invoice for the second half of ACCO/SIG (property and liability) insurance in the amount of $233,437.
• Approved payment of an invoice for the second half of ACCO/SIF (worker’s compensation) insurance in the amount of $165,555.
• Approved reimbursement in the amount of $39,322.89 of 324-A Claim Form for South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04); JP# 33051(07).
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Took no action on security agreement with Guard Tronic.
• Bid No. 10 — Awarded bid to Vanish Pest Control and Wildlife Services in the amount of $1,500 a month for all-inclusive trapping.
