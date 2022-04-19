At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 11 regular meeting.
• Approved resolution submitted by the town of Taft, requesting a name change for the segment of Pine Street between Robertson Avenue and Ottawa Street to Lelia Foley-Davis Avenue.
• Approved Coody Creek Bridge funding and Cherokee Nation sub-recipient monitoring.
• Bid No. 38 — Approved bid submitted by Ronnie LaCrone to provide mowing and trimming services around Mountain View Fire Department for the amount of $450 a month.
• Approved expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds by Muskogee County Sheriff's Office in the amount of $189,405.46 to Oklahoma Chiller for improvements at the county jail.
• Approved special purchase order in the amount of $60,745.44 submitted by Haskell Fire Department for a fire truck.
• Bid No. 39 — No bids received in response to solicitation by Wainwright Fire Department for fire truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.