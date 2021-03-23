At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 15 regular meeting.
• Approved an application for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant for Community Redevelopment after discussing during a public meeting plans to apply for $150,000 grant to be used for asphalt overlay of Chimney Mountain Road at Summit, which would require matching funds from the county.
• Approved resolution to make application for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.
• Approved citizens participation plan for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.
• Authorized the board chairman to sign all grant related documents.
• Approved contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2021 CDBG/CR grant should it be awarded.
• Approved leverage resolution for the 2021 CDBG/CR grant.
• Approved Fair Housing resolution for Muskogee County.
• Approved residential anti-displacement relocation assistance plan.
• Approved partial payment in the amount of $46,663 by the Muskogee County Health Department to Magnum Construction for Phase 5 remodeling work.
• Approved District 1 expenditure in the amount of $20,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for hauling road material to various sites.
• Approved District 1 expenditure in the amount of $8,500 from the 105 Account to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment for various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure in the amount of $6,000 from the 105 Account to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure in the amount of $5,000 from the 105 Account to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure in the amount of $7,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment for various projects.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to COVID-19.
• Approved District 3 expenditure in the amount of $5,000 from the 105 Account to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects.
• Approved engagement letter with Turner & Associates PLC, which will serve as the county's budget maker for fiscal year 2022 at a cost not to exceed $7,000.
• Bid No. 12: Mowing for Mountain View Fire Department awarded to Ronnie LaCrone at a cost of $150 every two weeks.
