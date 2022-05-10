At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the May 2 regular meeting and minutes of the May 5 emergency meeting.
• Approved a contract with Muskogee City-County Port Authority and Muskogee County for administration of CDBG-DR program.
• Took no action on a matter that would have included a presentation from Garland Co. about Muskogee County Jail restoration.
• Took no action on a quote from REVEAL regarding the renewal of an agreement to provide software and hardware support for the body camera system used by Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved a correction to American Rescue Plan Act records that document expenditures of ARPA funds by District 1 for Oktaha Road Project.
• Approved declaration identifying surplus property sold at auction by District 1: 1978 GMC Wrecker/Winch Truck; 2004 Sterling Freightliner Dump truck; 2005 International Dump Truck, (2) 2007 Sterling Dump Trucks, 175 Massey Tractor, 1997 GMC ½ Ton Pickup, 1995 Ford F-250 Pickup, 2009 GMC 1 ½-ton Pickup, 2008 Ford F550 Super Duty Flatbed Truck, 1999 Chevrolet Pickup, 1992 International Dump Truck, Ford Versitile Tractor, Mahindra Tractor, 1987 Dresser Front End Loader, Caterpillar Backhoe, Belshe Flatbed Trailer, Hyster Pneumatic Roller, Western Sand Spreader, Hi-Way Sand Spreader, Ingersol Road Paver, Troy Bilt Lawn mower, Honda Air Compressor.
• Approved expenditure of ARPA funds in the amount of $2,450 for moisture diagnostic survey of the roof at Muskogee County Jail.
• Approved expenditure of ARPA funds in the amount of $4,770 to the Garland Co. for stamped shop drawings of the roof at Muskogee County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.