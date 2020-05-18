At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 11 regular meeting.
• Approved resolution authorizing disposal of the following equipment by the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: (1) Wooden filing cabinet, no ID; (1) Work Station with return, no ID.
• Approved contract renewal with the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Board for Emergency & Transportation Revolving Fund for Project #No. ETRCB2-51-3(04)19.
• Approved Muskogee County Treasurer’s request to postpone the June 2020 Resale due to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Took no action regarding options for Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Took no action after presentation of reports about the COVID-19 pandemic and local mitigation efforts.
• Approved expenditures of up to $40,000 from the 105 Account for District 3 payments to Graves Trucking for material hauling.
• Approved expenditures of up to $25,000 from the 105 Account for District 3 payments to APAC for 3-inch crusher run to repair roads damaged by May 15 flooding.
• Bid No. 16: Accepted all compliant bids for a sweeper broom to be purchased by District 3 and tabled for further review the following: Kirby-Smith, $23,000 for 2009 Broce Broom; OT Truck & Tractor, $8,900 for 2005 Broce Broom; Boxer Equipment, $28,000 for 2013 Broce Broom.
