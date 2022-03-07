During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 28 regular meeting.
• Took no action on final plat of Dawson Ridge South in District 1 at the following location: A tract of land located in the Northeast ¼ of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 20 East of the IBM Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Approved agreement with Clown Fewel for obtaining road materials.
• Approved resolution declaring certain property listed on District 1 inventory to be surplus to its needs and authorizing disposal of the same: Items identified on attachment to agenda.
• Convened a public hearing to consider request to apply for a 2022 CDBG/CR grant that would be used to fund an overlay project for District 1 road south of Summit.
• Approved resolution authorizing application for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.
• Approved citizens participation plan for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant.
• Authorized chairman of Muskogee County Board of Commissioners to sign all grant-related documents.
• Approved contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2022 CDBG/CR grant should it be awarded.
• Approved leverage resolution for the 2022 CDBG/CR grant, pledging 25% match of county funds.
• Approved fair-housing resolution for Muskogee County.
• Approved residential anti-displacement resolution assistance plan.
• Took no action after discussing matters relating to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.