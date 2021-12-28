At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 20 regular meeting.
• Approved payment in the amount of $1,420 for annual membership dues to the National Association of Counties.
• Took no action on quote from Dobson Fiber for installation of a circuit and the addition of a recurring charge to monthly billing.
• Bid No. 31: Approved all compliant six-month bids for road materials.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Accepted the Fiscal Year 2022 REAP Grant for District 3 in the amount of $60,000.
