During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:

Approved:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 22 regular meeting.

• Agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and Claudia McElvania for Nursing Services.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment, for various projects in the amount of $8,500.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $6,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects in the amount of $8,000.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account, from District 1 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment for various projects in the amount of $7,000. 

