At a glance — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 8 regular meeting.
• Approved contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Purple Wave Auction for the sale of surplus property.
• Approved resolution concerning the integration of unused cash fund accounts into new accounts, per the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector.
• Approved use and monitoring southeast entrance of County Services Building on June 25-27 for early voting in advance of the June 30 primary election.
• Took off table and took no action on Bid No. 18 – mowing contract for county-owned property.
• Approved bid of Schindler Elevators for Bid No. 19 – Troubleshooting and repair of elevator at courthouse parking garage.
• Took no action for letter of support for a federal grant sought by Muskogee County Transit.
• Approved interlocal agreement between District 1 and the town of Oktaha regarding a drainage project.
• Approved application for road crossing permit submitted by Okmulgee County RWD No. 20 for a bore on North 244th Street West in District 3.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic included leaving entrance restrictions to courthouse in place, visual inspection of property for appraisals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.