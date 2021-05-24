During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 17 regular meeting.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Jail and JTK Imaging.
• Approved letter guaranteeing a local match would be made should the county be awarded a FEMA Assistance Grant.
• Approved request from Muskogee County Emergency Management Office to use CARES Act Account funds to purchase a truck off the state contract.
• Letter of Support for the Health Department concerning their application for grant funds to support the Community Health Workers workforce.
• Struck from the agenda an item authorizing an executive session for the purpose of conducting interviews for maintenance director at the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex. See Title 25, § 307. B. 1.
• Approved District 3 expenditure in the amount of $5,000 from the 105 Account to Gibson Landscape.
