At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 4 regular meeting.
• Took no action on a memorandum of understanding between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Keith Bell about the donation of a police K-9.
• Approved a resolution declaring real property located at Porum surplus to the county's needs and authorizing sale of the property in accordance with statutory procedures.
• Took no action regarding benefits with AFLAC for 2022.
• Renewed an agreement with Spark Services for website hosting and domain services.
• Designated $651,800 in federal funds authorized by American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to be set aside as a match in conjunction with the city of Muskogee for water and sewer infrastructure projects at John T. Griffin Industrial Park and authorized the negotiation of an interlocal agreement regarding the use of those funds.
• Declared as surplus property for the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office the following item: One monitor, Serial # 904NTLEDK592.
• Took no action on a request for computers and equipment for judges' courtrooms and county jail to accommodate online arraignments.
• Took no action on a request to purchase chairs for courtrooms and dollies to accommodate jury selection in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.
• Took no action after discussing status of COVID-19 pandemic and automatic triggers included in county protocols.
