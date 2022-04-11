At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 4 regular meeting and the April 7 special meeting.
• Approved resolution authorizing a special election to fill the remainder of an unexpired term for Muskogee County District Court Clerk and setting the dates concurrent with those scheduled for the 2022 election cycle.
• Approved expenditure in the amount of $230,000 for overlay project of an additional two miles on Harris Road to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• Approved an interlocal agreement between District 1 and the town of Oktaha.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 38 — Accepted and tabled for review a bid submitted by Ronnie LaCrone in the amount of $450 a month to provide mowing and trimming services around Mountain View Fire Department.
