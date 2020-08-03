At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 27 regular meeting.
• Took no action on change order from Williams Contracting for negative $9,393 concerning the remodel at Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Took no action on change order from Williams Contracting for $30,353.00 concerning the remodel at the heath department.
• Struck from the agenda consideration of a contract between the health department and Southwest Solutions for a filing system.
• Approved a 324A Claim Form for engineering waterline relocation for low-water crossing over South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07).
• Approved easement agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for rights of way required for the replacement of Coody Creek Bridge at Webbers Falls Lock & Dam.
• Approved easement agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction, operation and maintenance of a road and bridge located on Webbers Falls Lock & Dam.
• Approved contract between District 1 and Dishman Construction off six-month bid for 13th Street Project.
• Approved expenditure from the 105 Account to Dishman Construction for 13th Street Project in District 1.
• Approved agreement authorizing work on private property to open drainage.
• Approved contract between District 1 and Harris Trucking off six-month bid list for projects on 13th and 133rd streets.
• Approved expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $3,000 to Harris Trucking for the 13th and 133rd Streets Project in District 1.
• Approved payment of $4,500 for fiscal year 2021 membership dues to Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
• Approved lease agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and MailFinance.
• Took no action on lease agreement between the treasurer’s office and CSG Forte Payments.
• Took no action on elevator maintenance.
• Took no action and engaged in no discussion about issues related to COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the temporary closure of the county treasurer's office after two employees tested positive and others quarantined.
• Approved District 3 purchases of a 2006 Komatsu WA250-5L wheel loader in the amount of $27,500 and a 2013 Lee Boy 8510B paver in the amount of $52,800, off of Purple Wave Auction, for a total cost of $80,300.
• Bid No. 1 — Approved the award of Bid No. 1 to Statewide Commercial Cleaning, the sole bidder, in the amount of $1,500 a month for fiscal year 2021 janitorial services at the Muskogee County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.