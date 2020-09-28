During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 21 regular meeting, the Sept. 14 special meeting and the Sept. 25 special meeting.
• Approved product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing contingent upon annual renewal provision and district attorney's approval.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to APAC in the amount of $50,000.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to Souter in the amount of $50,000.
• Approved expenditure by District 1 from the 105 Account to Richard Summerlin Trucking in the amount of $35,000.
• Approved agreement between Warner Fire Department and the Muskogee 911 Trust Authority.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and MailFinance.
• Appointed Marie Synar to the Eastern Oklahoma Library System’s Board of Trustees.
• No action on public and employee entrance to the County Services Building.
• Approved resolution approving the terms and conditions of a trust indenture, creating a public trust for the benefit of Muskogee County; accepting beneficial interest in and to the trust indenture for and on behalf of Muskogee County, Oklahoma; Authorizing and directing the board chairman county clerk to execute and deliver an acceptance of beneficial interest; and other provisions relating thereto.
• No action taken after discussing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• No action on quote from Proseal Inc. to Dist. 2 for asphalt rejuvenator application.
• Bid No. 4 — Accepted all compliant bids for Muskogee County Health Department's Phase 5 Remodel and tabled them for further review: RMC, $236,100; Candor Building Solutions, $399,643.41; JE Dirt Werx, $333,130; and Williams Contractors, $453,000.
