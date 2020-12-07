At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 30 regular meeting.

• Approved purchase of a county vehicle from Carter Chevrolet by the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office for $21,392.

• Took no action on countywide wildlife trapping.

• Approved social distancing and preventative resolution measures related to COVID-19 pandemic for county buildings and offices.

• Read into record five bids for Bid No. 6: Phase 5 remodel of the Muskogee County Health Department; tabled action to next meeting.

