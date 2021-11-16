At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 8 regular meeting.
• Approved declaration of surplus property from District 2 of the certain items identified by separate list.
• Approved purchase of a backhoe off state contract in the amount of $119,159.25 for burials by District 2, utilizing pandemic relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Approved purchase of a backhoe off state contract in an amount up to $106,000 for burials by District 1, utilizing pandemic relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Approved purchase of a trackhoe mini-excavator in an amount up to $97,000 for burials by District 3, utilizing pandemic relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Approved an agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Inc.
• Took no action on a proposed interlocal agreement with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority for the construction of an industrial access road from the intersection of Dal-Tile Road and Smith Ferry Road, west to South 24th Street West, and then south to the southern boundary of Lot 6 and Lot 7 of John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Authorized the transfer of funds from the CARES Act account to each district for reimbursement of previously approved expenditures of up to $250,000 for motor graders.
• Approved software quote in the amount of $634 a month from VIP Technology to Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• Approved renewal of a service agreement in the amount of $4,257 between Smith Detection and Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• No action regarding matters relating to COVID-19.
• No action on fiscal year 2022 budget agreement with OSU Extension Office.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Muskogee for work to be completed on 53rd Street South from U.S. 64 to Gulick Street.
