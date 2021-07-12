At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 6 regular meeting.
• Approved disposition of surplus property inventoried by Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: (1) Acer Monitor, ID# C-220-44; (1) Floppy Disk Drive, No number; (2) Desks with Shelf, no number; (1) Roller Shelf Unit, no number; (1) Brown Cabinet, no number; (1) HP Computer Server, ID# C-220-51-A; (1) Smart Ruck Enclosure, ID# C-220-50; (1) Acer, ID# C-220-49; (1) Think Station Tower, ID# C-220-21.
• Approved agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the construction of a lake access road within District 1, State Project # SAP-251D(135), Job Piece # 35497(04).
