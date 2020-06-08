At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 1 regular meeting.
• Approved memorandum of understanding among Oklahoma State University, the Muskogee County Health Department and the city of Muskogee.
• Approved request for declaration authorizing disposal of surplus equipment possessed by the Muskogee County Health Department, including: (1) Helmer Pharmacy Refrigerator, Inventory ID# 222.009; (3) Credenzas, ID# 104.14 & no ID#; (8) Bookcases, ID# 106.32, 106.33, 106.03, 106.34, 106.4 & no ID#; (7) Desks, ID# 105.31, 105.25, 105.41, 105.64, 105.65, 105.74 & 105.63; (1) Round Table, ID# 110.43; (7) file cabinets, ID# 104.5, 104.8, 104.13, 108.70 & no ID#; (1) drop-leaf table w/4 chairs, ID# 110.045; (1) desk unit, no ID#; (1) table, no ID#; (1) conference table, No ID#, (10) Red Chairs, no ID#s, (2) 2 Door file cabinets, no ID#, (1) Sony VCR Player, no ID#, (1) RCA VCR Player, no ID#, (1) Weather Radio, ID# 538.001; (1) Coat Rack, No ID#; (1) Desk w/credenza, no ID#; (1) 2 Drawer File Cabinet, no ID#; (1) Lateral File, ID# 104.69; (1) Wooden Clown Decoration, no ID#; (1) Cabinet, ID# 109.4.
• Took no action on contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Purple Wave Auction for the sale of surplus property.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the National Police Dog Foundation for a Heat Alarm Grant.
• Approved renewal of food service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Tiger Correctional Services.
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local response efforts.
• Bid No. 18 – Accepted compliant bids submitted for mowing services for county-owned property and tabled for further review.
• Bid No. 19 – Accepted compliant bids submitted for troubleshooting and repair of elevator at Muskogee County Courthouse parking garage and tabled for further review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.