At a glance — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 22 regular meeting.
• Location change to an expenditure from the ARPA Account for the District 2 that was approved 9/6/2022.
• Resolution for Disposition of Equipment from Emergency Management for the following item: (1) John Deere Gator off-road utility vehicle.
• Issuing a 14-day county-wide burn advisory after consulting with Oktaha Fire Chief John Stout and Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.