At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the March 1 regular meeting, and minutes of the Feb. 26 emergency meeting.
• Approved resolution distinguishing an account for CARES Act appropriations.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $20,000 to APAC for gravel.
• Took no action after brief discussion about issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved disaster declaration for Muskogee County.
• Approved plan to initiate road closing procedures for N 4340 Road between Sections 3 & 4 T15N R19E and South between Sections 9 & 10.
• Approved plan to assess availability of community development funds to study the feasibility of building a new jail, include potential site location, infrastructure requirements and potential funding sources.
