At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

County

At its regular Monday meeting, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the following agenda items:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 13 regular meeting.

• Title sheet Muskogee County – District 3 Salt Creek – Bridge & Approach Plans JP 33053(04) State Aid Project STP-251D(136)CI7.

• Internet auction agreement between the Election Board and Purple Wave Auction.

• Agreement between Warner volunteer Fire Department and Muskogee City County E 911 Trust Authority.

• Disposition of the following property for the County Treasurer’s Office (1) HP Laserjet Pro, ID# C-221-58.

• Contract on project for Strickland Bridge Over Sulfur Creek Local ID# 187, NBI#04141.

• Rates for Life, Vision, Dental, and Medical Insurance Employee Benefits and, Renewal of benefits for FY22.

• County Courthouse Complex/Jail Elevator Maintenance Bid #25, to review the bids submitted.

The board also agreed to take no action on:

• Creation of the Fern Mountain Adventure Trust.

• Any matters relating to COVID 19.

• Janitorial bids for Health Department Bid #24 as no bids were submitted.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you