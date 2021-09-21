At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

At its regular Monday meeting, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the following agenda items:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 13 regular meeting.
• Title sheet Muskogee County – District 3 Salt Creek – Bridge & Approach Plans JP 33053(04) State Aid Project STP-251D(136)CI7.
• Internet auction agreement between the Election Board and Purple Wave Auction.
• Agreement between Warner volunteer Fire Department and Muskogee City County E 911 Trust Authority.
• Disposition of the following property for the County Treasurer’s Office (1) HP Laserjet Pro, ID# C-221-58.
• Contract on project for Strickland Bridge Over Sulfur Creek Local ID# 187, NBI#04141.
• Rates for Life, Vision, Dental, and Medical Insurance Employee Benefits and, Renewal of benefits for FY22.
• County Courthouse Complex/Jail Elevator Maintenance Bid #25, to review the bids submitted.
The board also agreed to take no action on:
• Creation of the Fern Mountain Adventure Trust.
• Any matters relating to COVID 19.
• Janitorial bids for Health Department Bid #24 as no bids were submitted.
