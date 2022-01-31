During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
AGENDA
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 24 regular meeting.
• Approved online time-clock support agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Lathem Time in the amount of $2,072, which includes one-time cost of $500 for terminal, and $1,572 for subsequent years.
• Approved declaration of surplus property from Muskogee County Election Board for the following items: (22) Metal Ballot Boxes, No ID; 35 Hard Shell Supply Cases, No ID; 15 wood, Vote Here signs on metal stands, No ID; Wood and Metal, 6-foot folding table, No ID.
• Took no action on application for Road Crossing Permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: along County Road 4340 from U.S. 64 to EW 104.
• Took no action on application for Road Crossing Permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: starting at U.S. 64 and County Road 920, proceeding along the north side rights of way of CR 920 to CR 4250, along east side of rights of way to CR 890, proceeding along north side of CR 890 to existing POP site and hand hole.
• Took no action on application for Road Crossing Permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: starting from hand hole at northwest intersection of U.S. 64 and Cypress Street, proceeding west along the north side of Cypress Street to NS 411, proceeding along east side of NS 411 to Duncan Avenue, proceeding along the north side of Duncan Avenue to U.S. 64 intersection.
• Approved payment of annual dues for National Association of Counties membership for the amount of $1,420 if it remains due and owing for calendar year 2022.
• Approved resolution authorizing acceptance of payments totaling less than the amount of ad valorem taxes owed for county-owned property at the time of original resale when the property is offered again during an upcoming treasurer's sale.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
