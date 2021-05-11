At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 3 regular meeting.

• Took no action on a request for a road-crossing permit to cut a road in District 3 at the following location: Highway 62-72 and West 53rd, 2.1 miles west.

• Approved reimbursement of $64,226.17 to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office for pandemic-related expenses from CARES Act funds.

• Approved food services contract between the Muskogee County Jail and Tiger Correctional Services.

• Approved intergovernmental cross-deputization agreement between Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee Nation.

• Approved documents required for previously approved change order for the Muskogee County Health Department.

• Approved resolution designating lawful purposes for which proceeds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be utilized.

• Approved expenditure by District 3 in the amount of $10,000 from the 105 Account to APAC for various projects.

• Approved expenditure by District 3 in the amount of $10,000 from the 105 Account to Youngman Rock for various projects.

• Approved expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects.

• Approved expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $15,000 from the 105 Account to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.

• Approved expenditure by District 1 in the amount of $8,500 from the 105 Account to Wiedel Trucking for hauling on various projects.

• Approved expenditure by District 3 in the amount of $8,500 from the 105 Account to JSCO for hauling on various projects.

• Approved resolution authorizing the revocation of emergency declarations issued in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, dissolved the Joint City-County COVID-19 Task Force, and urged residents to continue following present and future guidance issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

