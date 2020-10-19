At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct.13 regular meeting.
• Conveyed the following properties to the town of Haskell: The South ½ of Lots 9-12, Block 22, Haskell OT & Lots 3 & 4, Block 7, Summers Addition.
• Conveyed the following properties to the city of Muskogee: S45 LS N3.25 W Lot 3, Block 381 & S53 N103 E140 of Lots 1-3 & W10 Lot 3, Block 6, Findlay Hts.
• No action taken on Bid No. 4, fifth-phase remodeling of Muskogee County Health Department.
• No action taken on product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
• No action taken on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved quote submitted by Proseal Inc. to District 2 for application of asphalt rejuvenator.
