At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 16 regular meeting, the Aug. 6 special meeting and the Aug. 12 special meeting.
• Reappointed Fred Hogle as a member of the Board of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• No action taken on the installation of hardware and software in the Muskogee County Courthouse courtrooms to allow virtual arraignments of inmates at the Muskogee County Jail utilizing ARP Funds.
• Approved software license and support agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office and the OSU Center for Local Government Technology.
• Struck from consideration footnotes for cash-to-cash financial reports for Fiscal Year 2019 and Fiscal Year 2020.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and JTK Imaging for TB Chest X-rays.
• Approved payment of annual membership dues to the Eastern Oklahoma Development District for FY 2022 in the amount of $7,112.
• Approved supplementing Muskogee County Road Districts for purchase of equipment.
• Approved annual memorandum of agreement with Cherokee Nation for road improvement projects, including Tribal Transportation Program projects.
• Approved request from the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office to surplus property, including the following items: (1) Executive Desk, ID# C-105-48, (1) Workstation Desk, ID# C-150-49, (1) Work Station Desk, ID# C-105-50.
• Approved proposal to use sales tax revenue to pay APS Fire for the Courthouse Fire System, Bid No. 22.
• No action taken on matters relating to COVID 19.
• Approved retention of Collins Zorn & Wagner to represent board of commissioners in pending litigation styled Hilldale South vs. BOCC, CJ-2021-65.
• Took no action after discussing during an executive session a joint economic development project with the city of Muskogee.
