At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 28 regular meeting.
• Approved name change for a designated segment of South 84th Street West in District 3 to Inhofe Drive: North 1,150 feet of the roadway between Sections 34 & 35 Township 15 West Range 17 East, south of the highway right of way.
Legal description: A part of the SW/4 of Section 14, Township 13N, Range 20E.
• Approved expenditure of $63.02 from ARPA Fund to grant Commissioner Kenny Payne remote access to the BOCC Office Keli KIT as required for chairman's authorization of payments.
• Approved on-the-job training agreement between Cherokee Nation and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
• Approved Bid No. 37 — R&R Building automation-system controllers and software, and boiler repair at the Muskogee County Jail.
• No action taken on matters related to COVID-19.
• Approved application for Project Safe Neighborhood grant for $65,000, which would be used to fund salary for a deputy dedicated to gang task force and educational outreach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.