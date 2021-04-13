At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 5 regular meeting.
• Approved detention services agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Haskell County Sheriff's Office at a cost of $30 a day for each inmate.
• Approved juvenile detention service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa County at a cost of $68.25 a day for each inmate.
• Approved IT services agreement between the Muskogee County Assessor's Office, CLGT and AF3 Technical Solutions LLC.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $8,500 to Wiedel Trucking for hauling and equipment for various projects related to winter storm recovery and response.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Summerlin Trucking for hauling on various projects related to winter storm recovery and response.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $8,500 to JSCO Trucking for hauling on various projects to winter storm recovery and response.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $15,000 to Vanish Pest & Wildlife for equipment on various projects.
• Approved District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $25,000 to Ergon CRS2 Plus Oil for chip and seal and laying asphalt on various projects.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account in the amount of $10,000 to Weidel Trucking for hauling to various sites to winter storm recovery and response.
• Approved resolution authorizing the disposition of equipment from District 1 inventory, including the following items: two 24” LCD Monitors, Serial Nos. MMLWAAA0017240954E8528 and MMLWAAA001724093498528; one Dell Windows 7 Pro OA Computer, Serial No. 2YRTG-8BF75-Y7WTW69-W9XVX.
• Took no action on request for change order to the Muskogee County Health Department Phase 5 remodel contract authorizing the installation of an additional door for.
• Took no action on proposed contract with Jeff Andrews for work related to mechanical issues at the Muskogee County Health Department building.
• Approved amendments to resolution authorizing certain mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved resolution authorizing proposed closure of a portion of N4340 Road located between Sections 3 & 4 T15N R19E and South between Sections 9 and 10 within District 3.
• Bid No. 13: Accepted compliant responses to a request for qualifications from companies with capability to provide scoping and engineering services for the county's flood mitigation efforts.
