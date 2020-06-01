At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 26 regular meeting.
• Approved payment for a filing system for the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Approved payment in the amount of $168,241.20 Williams Contracting for work completed on the fourth phase of the Muskogee County Health Department’s remodeling project.
• Took no action on request to declare as surplus and authorize disposal of the following equipment from the Muskogee County Health Department: one pharmacy refrigerator, Inventory ID# 222.009.
• Took no action on issues related to Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local mitigation efforts following the presentation of related information.
• Accepted all compliant bids submitted for materials during a six-month period and tabled final action to provide time for further review.
