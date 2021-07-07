At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 28 regular meeting and special meeting, minutes of the June 30 emergency meeting, and minutes of July 1 special meeting.
• Approved interlocal agreement with the city of Muskogee for improvements to South Country Club Road between Hancock Road and Peak Boulevard in District 1.
• Approved resolution authorizing the disposition of surplus property from District 2: a 2013 Stihl trimmer, ID# D330-0216; a 2014 Stihl chainsaw, ID# D330-0218; and a 2016 Stihl 27 chainsaw, ID# D330-0221.
• Bid No. 16 — Janitorial services for Muskogee County Health Department: American Facility Solutions, $2,531.12; commissioners accepted compliant bids, which were tabled for further review.
• Bid No. 18 — Generator: Renfro Electric, $47,800; Bestco, $39,816; commissioners accepted compliant bids, which were tabled for further review.
