At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

Consider:

• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of March 7 regular meeting.

• Approved modification of Intergovernmental Agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.

• Approved resolution to amend Muskogee County Employee Handbook concerning supplemental payroll.

• Approved resolution concerning the reimbursement of department funds.

• Approved declaration of surplus property by District 1 for the following items: one Bradco Mulcher, ID# 441-0117.

• Approved the appointment of Gary Andrews to the Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department.

• Approved an agreement with Superior Linen for floor mats in the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex.

• Approved renewal of service contract with Vanish Pest Control for trapping countywide.

• Took no action on Muskogee County Health Department's request to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a 125 Kw generator.

• Approved declaration authorizing disposition of equipment from District 1, including the following item: one Bradco Mulcher, ID# 441-0117

• Took no action on matters related to COVID-19.

• Bid No. 33 — No bids submitted Wainwright Fire Department truck. 

