At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 8 regular meeting.

• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County County Clerk’s office.

• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Assessor’s office.

• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County District Attorney’s office.

• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Sherriff’s office.

• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Court Clerk’s office.

• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Treasurer’s office.

• Appointed District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke to serve four-year terms with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.

• Reappointed David White to four-year terms with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.

• Appointed John Barton to four-year terms with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.

• Approved final 324-A claim for payment in the amount of $9,752.50 for the construction of waterline relocation over South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07), Payment No. 3.

• Approved annual memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation.

• Approved partial payment in the amount of $154,227.05 from the Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting for Phase 4 remodeling project.

• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

