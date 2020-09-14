At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 8 regular meeting.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County County Clerk’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Assessor’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County District Attorney’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Sherriff’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Court Clerk’s office.
• Took no action on paper recycling for Muskogee County Treasurer’s office.
• Appointed District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke to serve four-year terms with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.
• Reappointed David White to four-year terms with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointed John Barton to four-year terms with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board and Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.
• Approved final 324-A claim for payment in the amount of $9,752.50 for the construction of waterline relocation over South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07), Payment No. 3.
• Approved annual memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation.
• Approved partial payment in the amount of $154,227.05 from the Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting for Phase 4 remodeling project.
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
