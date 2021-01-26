At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 19 regular meeting.
• Bid No. 10: Approved contract with Vanish Pest & Wildlife Service for countywide trapping services.
• Took no action after conferring about matters pertaining to economic development during an executive session convened for that purpose and making no motion after reconvening in open session.
• Took no action following a brief presentation of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
