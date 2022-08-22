At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
Approved:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 15 regular meeting.
• Review and approval of Muskogee County FY2022 Financial Statement/Notes to Financial Statement.
• Appointment of Darian Cantrell to the Mountain View Voluntary Fire Dept. Board of Directors, to fulfill the remainder of the term of Lee Leatherman.
• Application to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for the FY22 EMPG Grant.
• Annual Memorandum of Understanding with the Cherokee Nation on road improvement projects, including Tribal Transportation Program projects.
• Application & Utility Permit from Cook Construction, for the City of Muskogee for a road bore west of 54th Street on Hancock.
• Agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee County E911 Trust Authority for Dispatch Services.
• The bid for Janitorial Services at the Muskogee County Health Dept. from Squeaky Clean Janitorial for $2,506.10 per month.
• Key Card System for the Courthouse & County Services Building at a cost of $259,002.73 to be paid with ARPA Funds for COVID relief.
• Purchase a trailer from B & C Services in Wagoner for $12,260.38 & accessories from O'Reilly's in the amount of $508.81. Both purchases to be reimbursed by the FY23 DEQ Grant.
