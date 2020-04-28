At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 20 regular meeting.
• Approved merchant agreement between the Muskogee County Clerk’s Office and Worldpay LLC, providing for the acceptance of credit card payments for land records.
• Approved contract between Muskogee County Health Department and Jeff Andrews for the provision of architectural services for the fifth-phase of its remodeling project in the amount of $8,550.
• Approved request from the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office to apply for emergency supplemental funding being offered by the U.S. Department of Justice COVID-19 response efforts.
• Approved request from the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office to renew agreement with Leads Online, a web-based investigation tool.
• Took no action on the appointment of a representative for the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners to a city-county economic development task force.
• Took no action on an amended joint resolution creating a city-county economic recovery task force.
• Approved recommendation of city-county task force to adopt Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to re-open businesses across the state in various phases at the local level, proceeding with caution and remaining vigilant.
