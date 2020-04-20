At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 13 regular meeting.
• Awarded Bid No. 14, cab-chassis brush truck for Mountain View Fire Department, to Chief Fire & Safety.
• Approved service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Chiller Corp.
• Approved application and utility permit for a road bore in District 1 at a location on South Country Club Road, 2.75 miles south and 3.23 miles east of the U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 165 intersection.
• No action taken on merchant agreement between the Muskogee County Clerk’s Office and Worldpay LLC.
• Discussed issues related to COVID-19 pandemic and local response efforts, approving amendment to a joint city-county resolution and a joint city-county resolution authorizing the creation of an economic recovery task force.
• Bid No. 15 — no bids submitted for 1-ton truck solicited by District 3.
