At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 19 regular meeting.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee City-County E911 Trust Authority.
• Bid No. 16 — Took no action on sole bid tendered by janitorial services provider bidding for Muskogee County Health Department contract.
• Approved request, subject to district attorney's approval, for the employment of a Galt employee to provide janitorial services at Muskogee County Health Department pursuant to state contract terms.
• Approved disposition of the specified items posted as surplus equipment by the Health Department.
• Approved contract between the Health Department and Purple Wave Auction.
• Approved partial payment to Magnum Construction for the Phase 5 Health Department remodeling work in the amount of $32,632.50.
• Took no action following an update from Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith about COVID-19.
