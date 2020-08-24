At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 17 regular meeting and Aug. 19 special meeting.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Smith Detection.
• Approved contract between Wainwright Fire Department and Light em Up Emergency Equipment for the purchase of 2003 Pierce Contender Pumper Truck.
• Approved lease-purchase financing agreement for Wainwright Fire Department purchase of 2003 Pierce Contender Pumper Truck.
• Approved resolution authorizing participation in the state's County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund.
• Approved request to submit an application for the fiscal year 2021 REAP Grant.
• Payment No. 6 — Approved payment in the amount of $8,200 submitted by 324A Claim Form for engineering for waterline relocation on South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04).
• Payment No. 1 — Approved payment in the amount of $81,922.50 submitted by 324A Claim Form for construction for waterline relocation on South Fork LWC, State Project No. J3-3051(04).
• Took no action on detention services agreement with CommunityWorks LLC.
• Took no action after discussing paper recycling options for county offices.
• Took no action on elevator maintenance.
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19.
• Authorized the use of deductible fund to pay a claim for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $4,741.19 for damage to vehicle that struck a deer.
• Approved expenditures of up to $50,000 from the road maintenance fund by District 3 to APAC Central for various chip and seal projects.
• Approved expenditures of up to $200,000 from the road maintenance fund by District 1 to APAC Central for West Davis Field Road project.
