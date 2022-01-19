During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 10 regular meeting.
• Approved a janitorial contract between Muskogee County Health Department and Squeaky Clean in the amount of $2,506.10 a month.
• Approved application requesting utility permit for Windstream Communications at the following locations: intersection of CR890 and West Hancock Street, and South 70th Street West, heading west to CR4240, then north on CR4240 to U.S. 64.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPHNF713168, in the amount of $263,974.32.
• Approved repurchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPHNF713168.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for the purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPHNF713168.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPKNF713159, in the amount of $263,974.32.
• Approved repurchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial # 1DW670GPKNF713159.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for the purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPKNF713159.
• Approved lease-purchase by District 1 of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPJNF713115, in the amount of $263,974.32.
• Approved repurchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPJNF713115.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between District 1 and Yellowhouse Machinery for the purchase of a 2022 John Deere 670G Motor Grader, Serial No. 1DW670GPJNF713115, by District 1.
• Took no action on the proposed purchase of air disinfection technology from BioSafe Global Technologies for Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the County Jail.
• Took no action on a contract for the purchase of air disinfection technology from BioSafe Global Technologies for Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the County Jail.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Approved an agreement with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority to provide financial support for the establishment of a workforce development office for Muskogee County.
