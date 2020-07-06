At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the June 29 regular meeting and minutes of the July 1 special meeting.
• Bid No. 20: Approved bid submitted by KONE Corp., $1,500 a month, to provide maintenance of elevators at the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and County Jail.
• Approved agreement between the Muskogee County District Court Clerk’s Office and Studie Office Systems.
• Approved Oklahoma Department of Transportation funding agreement for Sam Creek (Smith Ferry) STP-251D(109) JP#33052(04)(05)(06)(07).
• Approved ODOT funding agreement for South Fork Creek bridge replacement STP251C(108) JP#33051(04)(05)(06)(07).
• Took no action on the renewal of fiscal year 2021 contract with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs, which was done during a previous meeting.
• Approved contract to trap beavers for District 3.
• Took no action on issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Took no action after discussing during an executive session financing for economic development project with representatives from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
• Took no action after discussing with counsel during an executive session pending litigation styled Austin Bond, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Billy Woods v. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, et al., Case No. 18-CV-108-RAW, filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma.
• Approved resolution concerning ACCO-SIF, worker’s compensation insurance for Muskogee County.
• Approved expression of intent to participate in ACCO-SIF, worker’s compensation insurance for Muskogee County.
• Bid No. 21: Accepted sole bid for mobile shelving installation submitted by Southwest Solutions Group in the amount of $19,490 and tabled for further review by the Muskogee County Health Department.
