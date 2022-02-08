At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 31 regular meeting.
• Approved application for road crossing permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: along County Road 4340 from U.S. 64 to EW 104.
• Approved application for road crossing permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: starting at U.S. 64 and County Road 920, proceeding along the north side rights of way of CR 920 to CR 4250, along east side of rights of way to CR 890, proceeding along north side of CR 890 to existing POP site and hand hole.
• Approved application for road crossing permit from Windstream Communications at the following location: starting from hand hole at northwest intersection of U.S. 64 and Cypress Street, proceeding west along the north side of Cypress Street to NS 411, proceeding along east side of NS 411 to Duncan Avenue, proceeding along the north side of Duncan Avenue to U.S. 64 intersection.
• Took no action on matters related to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.