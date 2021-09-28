At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 20 regular meeting as amended.

• Bid No. 25 — Awarded bid for maintenance of elevators at Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and Muskogee County Jail to KONE, the sole compliant bidder, at a cost of $1,350 a month.

• Approved contract with KONE for maintenance of elevators at county-owned facilities. 

• Approved expenditure of $26,750 requested by Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for flooring that can be sanitized to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19, for work.

• Took no action after discussing matters related to COVID-19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you