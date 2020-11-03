At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 26 regular meeting.
• Approved partial payment by the Muskogee County Health Department in the amount of $44,129.24 for office furniture purchased from Crown Office Furnishings.
• Took no action on a change order for already completed work for an amount of $5,908 requested by Muskogee County Health Department for remodel work by Williams Contracting.
• Bid No. 5 — Awarded bid for roofing replacement project at the County Services Building to low bidder Sooner Recon Roofing for an amount of $99,500.
• Took no action after discussing issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.